Warren residents host garage sale to benefit Hannah’s House

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Raising money to make sure kids and teens struggling with mental illness get the help they need - that was the goal of some people in Warren on Saturday.

Some folks in Warren held a garage sale to benefit Hannah’s House.

Hannah’s House started 11 years ago, after the founder, Cindy Carr’s daughter, Hannah, died after years battling mental illness.

Carr says they also focus on education to reduce stigma.

She says the money raised will help them broaden their outreach.

“We partnered with schools to provide speakers and workshops and then we provide financial assistance so our budget for financial assistance this last year had probably quadrupled from previous years. So that’s where the funds go,” says Carr.

Due to COVID - Hannah’s House had to cancel their annual fundraiser marathon.

It typically attracts 350 runners and provides a bulk of their funds.

They’re hoping the money raised at the garage sale will help offset that loss

