What to do Sunday, October 25th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - . It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

It’s that time of the year to celebrate spooky season.

Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. all ages are welcome to join the Halloween Jamboree in Brattleboro. This event will host a costume contest with prizes, live music, a photo booth, food, fun with pumpkins and so much more. Every ticket includes a pumpkin to decorate and a bag of tricks & treats to take home. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for Children, and kids under five are free.

This will take place at the Backlot of the Epsilon Spires Cinema, on 190 Main Street, in Brattleboro. Click here to get your tickets.

Join a Halloween party on wheels today.

The Burlington Halloween Bike Ride is a three-mile-ride through town, with a costume contest and bike portraits. Costume contest categories include: best group, most clever, best use of mask, best use of bicycle, and best kids costume. In lieu of prizes this year, category winners will receive a donation in their name to United Way’s COVID-19 United Recovery Fund.

The event starts in City Hall Park at 1:30 p.m.

And this next event is in the spirit of paying it forward to keep kids safe.

KidSafe Good Deed Days is a new virtual event to support KidSafe’s programs. This event will be similar to a walk-a-thon, but instead of walking, community members will perform good deeds or acts of kindness.

Participants can ask family, friends, and or co-workers to sponsor their activities. You will earn donations for each good deed!

Everything will be virtual, meaning you can make your own schedule.

Registration must be done today if interested.

That wraps up what we have for you to do, on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

