YCQM October 25, 2020

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me” new Covid cash relief coming to Vermont businesses.  We’ll talk to the state’s Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein about who qualifies, how much businesses can get, important deadlines and if it’s enough to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.  We’ll also tell you about healthcare to go!  Kerry Goulette from the Community Health Centers of Burlington joins us to talk about a new mobile medical van bringing healthcare services to Vermont’s homeless people.

Host: Darren Perron

You Can Quote Me

YCQM Oct. 25, 2020

