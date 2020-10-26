$12.3M in NH to help protect families from lead-based paint

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has received more than $12.3 million to help protect children and families from lead-based paint.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants are going to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, the city of Nashua and Sullivan County.

More than 500 housing units will be addressed.

The funding is part of $165 million being awarded nationally to 44 state and local government agencies in 23 states.

The announcement comes during Lead Poising Prevention Week, Oct. 25-31.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)