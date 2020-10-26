Advertisement

177 arrests, 109 survivors rescued during largest anti-human trafficking operation in Ohio’s history

Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.
Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discussed the results of what he believes was the largest anti-human tracking operation in the state’s history, which was conducted in the last week, WOIO reported.

A virtual press conference with Yost, as well as representatives from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, U.S. Marshals Service, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and more was held on Monday morning.

Yost announced that 177 arrests of “Johns” and traffickers were made during Operation Hope. More than a dozen of those arrests involved men who were attempting to arrange sex with a child.

Yost added that 109 survivors of human trafficking were rescued.

“The difference between simple prostitution and human trafficking is the difference between two and three,” Yost said.

Prostitution is an arrangement usually between a “John” and a female.

“Human trafficking involves a third party, typically taking a cut of the money,” Yost added.

The anti-human trafficking operation was conducted in collaboration with more than 50 federal, Ohio state and local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

NYPD officer suspended after blaring 'Trump 2020' on official speaker

Updated: moments ago
|
The NYPD announced an officer who is under investigation for using a department speaker for political purposes has been suspended without pay.

National

Stimulus standoff in Washington imperils jobless and small businesses

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s possible, if unlikely that a small economic-relief package will be approved in a post-election “lame duck” session of Congress. More likely, a broad rescue measure could be enacted early next year.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.

National

Pelosi on pandemic and stimulus plan

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the country must follow the science on the pandemic and have a strategic plan on a stimulus plan.

AP

$12.3M in NH to help protect families from lead-based paint

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire has received more than $12.3 million to help protect children and families from lead-based paint.

Latest News

News

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and it’s upcoming next round of grant applications.

News

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and its upcoming next round of grant applications.

News

Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will move to fully remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

News

Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will move to fully remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

National

French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ANGELA CHARLTON and MIKE CORDER
Europe’s confirmed death toll has surpassed 250,000 according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, which puts the global toll at more than 1.1 million.