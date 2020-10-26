Advertisement

Brattleboro Retreat laying off 85, cutting programs

Brattleboro Retreat
Brattleboro Retreat(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Retreat is laying off roughly 15% of its workforce to focus on acute inpatient care.

The 85 employees have been given a 60-day notice that they are losing their jobs. Four programs are also being cut which include addiction management and the facility’s early learning center. The psychiatric hospital has been working with the Agency of Human Services on long-term sustainability. The cuts are designed to fill an $8 million budget hole.

“We are working hard with the Department of Labor to bring any resources they have to bear to help staff with new job placements, so we are doing everything we can on that side. And on the patient care side, we have really been working tightly with Human Services to make sure no patient goes unlinked to another provider and more care,” said Brattleboro Retreat CEO Dr. Louis Josephson.

The Retreat has been in the process of expanding its Brattleboro campus. Twelve new level-one beds, for the most acute patients, should be available in January. State officials say the Retreat’s plans to focus on the most vulnerable are needed changes and the correct path forward.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

