Advertisement

Burlington motel to become homeless shelter

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those living on the streets of Burlington will soon have a roof over their heads.

Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced ANEW Place has officially closed on the purchase of the Champlain Inn and will transform it into a year-round homeless shelter.

To pay for it, ANEW Place used $2.5 million of coronavirus relief funds granted by the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.

City leaders say the inn will fill the void left by the March closing of the low-barrier shelter on South Winooski Avenue due to poor ventilation and not enough space to physically distance.

City leaders hope the inn will eradicate homelessness in the Queen City.

“We agree, I agree, that Vermont should aspire and work toward being a place that does not have a chronic homelessness issue. And we have made, by some measures, some progress toward that. And yet, chronic homelessness does exist here in Vermont. It does exist here in Chittenden County and here in Burlington. And today’s event is a big step toward recognizing that and facing our challenges head on,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The inn can house up to 50 people. The property also includes a 2,800-square-foot house that will provide space for on-site services, group meetings and a

It will open as a homeless shelter on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: moments ago
Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

News

Clinton County sees high number of early voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New Yorkers get to vote early for president for the first time ever, and long waits have been reported across the state.

News

A look at early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
How does early ballot processing work?

News

Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

Updated: 23 minutes ago
UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

News

Tips on home-schooling during the pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Some parents are worried about the pandemic and in-person learning and decided to home-school their kids instead. Our Darren Perron got some tips from an expert.

Latest News

News

Schools struggle with staffing shortages

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

Early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Election day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.

News

School Staffing Shortages

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

St. Michael’s College looks to contain growing COVID cluster

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A COVID-19 cluster on a Vermont college campus is growing.

News

State gives new recreational sports guidance

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont has put out new guidance on youth and adult recreational sports to curb COVID-19 cases.

News

In-person visits at Woodridge cut visiting time in half

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
As COVID cases increase around the state, the Woodridge senior living facility in Berlin remains COVID-free and is offering inside and in-person visits.