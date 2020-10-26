Burlington motel to become homeless shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those living on the streets of Burlington will soon have a roof over their heads.

Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced ANEW Place has officially closed on the purchase of the Champlain Inn and will transform it into a year-round homeless shelter.

To pay for it, ANEW Place used $2.5 million of coronavirus relief funds granted by the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.

City leaders say the inn will fill the void left by the March closing of the low-barrier shelter on South Winooski Avenue due to poor ventilation and not enough space to physically distance.

City leaders hope the inn will eradicate homelessness in the Queen City.

“We agree, I agree, that Vermont should aspire and work toward being a place that does not have a chronic homelessness issue. And we have made, by some measures, some progress toward that. And yet, chronic homelessness does exist here in Vermont. It does exist here in Chittenden County and here in Burlington. And today’s event is a big step toward recognizing that and facing our challenges head on,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The inn can house up to 50 people. The property also includes a 2,800-square-foot house that will provide space for on-site services, group meetings and a

It will open as a homeless shelter on Dec. 1.

