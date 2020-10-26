Advertisement

Derby Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be no school on Monday for some elementary students in the Northeast Kingdom after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Derby Elementary School.

According to North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle, the school is working with the Vermont Department of Health on identifying close contacts.

He says the last potential exposure at school was last Thursday.

The elementary school will move to online learning starting on Tuesday and will continue remote for the rest of the week.

An Important Message for Derby Elementary School Families: October 25, 2020 Dear Derby Elementary School Families, I...

Posted by North Country Supervisory Union on Sunday, October 25, 2020

