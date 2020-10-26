Derby Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 case
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be no school on Monday for some elementary students in the Northeast Kingdom after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Derby Elementary School.
According to North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle, the school is working with the Vermont Department of Health on identifying close contacts.
He says the last potential exposure at school was last Thursday.
The elementary school will move to online learning starting on Tuesday and will continue remote for the rest of the week.
