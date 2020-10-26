Advertisement

Drought may slow growth for red oak, white pine trees

File photo
File photo(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - A University of New Hampshire researcher says growth for trees such as red oak and white pine trees is likely to lag next year because of the severe drought.

Heidi Asbjornsen with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station said both trees have very different ecological “strategies” for managing moisture stress that happens during a drought.

She said white pines shut down water uptake and photosynthesis as moisture becomes more limiting.

Red oak has deep roots and is a more tolerant species, but reduced growth could make the tree more susceptible to pathogens and disease.

UNH says this year’s drought is similar to the one the state experienced in 2016.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

AP

NY limits hospital, nursing home visits in virus red zones

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York is reinstating restrictions on visits to hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other facilities in its coronavirus “red zones” as the state tries to reverse a slow but steady increase in the number of infections.

News

School board president receives threats after Raider name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The Rutland City Public School Board president is receiving threats after the board decides to eliminate the Raider name and logo.

News

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

Latest News

News

Clinton County sees high number of early voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New Yorkers get to vote early for president for the first time ever, and long waits have been reported across the state.

News

A look at early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
How does early ballot processing work?

News

Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

Updated: 1 hours ago
UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

News

Tips on home-schooling during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
Some parents are worried about the pandemic and in-person learning and decided to home-school their kids instead. Our Darren Perron got some tips from an expert.

News

Schools struggle with staffing shortages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

Early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.