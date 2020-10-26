Advertisement

A look at early ballot processing in Rutland

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.

Vermont’s secretary of state approved beginning the ballot processing early. Mailed-in and drop-box votes were being processed at Rutland City Hall Monday morning.

“I am very excited, I wish we could this at every election, the absentees early," said Hurley Cavacas, the ward clerk of Ward One.

Cavacas has been an Election Day poll worker for more than 14 years as a way to give back to the community. His ward is processing almost 1,300 ballots early.

“We normally have about six- or seven-hundred absentee ballots in our district. We’re double that this year, so I would have had to have more people, it would have been longer hours to do that," says Cavacas.

In fact, he says this saves about eight to ten hours.

All wards in Rutland City have received about double the typical number of absentee ballots during a presidential election.

But how are the ballots processed?

“They’re going to take the ballots out of that envelope physically, they will then take that envelope of the person who sent that in, they will be crossed off on our checklist to verify that they have returned the ballot and it has been voted and then the ballot will be run through the ballot machine," explained Henry Heck, Rutland City’s clerk.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the machines are moved to their ward and turned back on to continue counting. Processed ballots are put through the machine. But we won’t know how many votes have been cast for each candidate until the end of next Tuesday when the “ender card” goes through the machine.

“It looks like a ballot, it’s called an ender card. And it’s programmed to tell the machine to stop counting and to start tabulating all votes that have been processed in this machine," said Heck.

All ballots processed early are put in a sealed bag, tagged and stored. Any ballots received by the city on Oct. 26 through next Monday will be brought to the polling places for processing.

Heck says the volunteers are opening ballots and crossing off names, but it is still anonymous.

“It’s not like we’re looking at the envelope and ‘Oh, it’s Tom Smith, let’s see what Tom voted today.’ We don’t have the time to do that," said Heck.

Tensions are high for this election, but Ward One’s clerk says he doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“I think for us it’s just a regular election. Except busier. It’s easier for us by doing the absentees today. It gives us the opportunity to focus on our duties the day of the election," said Cavacas.

Those duties include making sure names are checked off, having people sign attestation forms if they vote at the polls and do not bring their sent ballot with them, assisting with same-day registration and following up with changes made through the DMV.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: moments ago
Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

News

Clinton County sees high number of early voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New Yorkers get to vote early for president for the first time ever, and long waits have been reported across the state.

News

Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

Updated: 23 minutes ago
UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

News

Tips on home-schooling during the pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Some parents are worried about the pandemic and in-person learning and decided to home-school their kids instead. Our Darren Perron got some tips from an expert.

Latest News

News

Schools struggle with staffing shortages

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

Early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Election day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.

News

School Staffing Shortages

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

St. Michael’s College looks to contain growing COVID cluster

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A COVID-19 cluster on a Vermont college campus is growing.

News

State gives new recreational sports guidance

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont has put out new guidance on youth and adult recreational sports to curb COVID-19 cases.

News

In-person visits at Woodridge cut visiting time in half

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
As COVID cases increase around the state, the Woodridge senior living facility in Berlin remains COVID-free and is offering inside and in-person visits.