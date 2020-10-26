A look at early ballot processing in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.

Vermont’s secretary of state approved beginning the ballot processing early. Mailed-in and drop-box votes were being processed at Rutland City Hall Monday morning.

“I am very excited, I wish we could this at every election, the absentees early," said Hurley Cavacas, the ward clerk of Ward One.

Cavacas has been an Election Day poll worker for more than 14 years as a way to give back to the community. His ward is processing almost 1,300 ballots early.

“We normally have about six- or seven-hundred absentee ballots in our district. We’re double that this year, so I would have had to have more people, it would have been longer hours to do that," says Cavacas.

In fact, he says this saves about eight to ten hours.

All wards in Rutland City have received about double the typical number of absentee ballots during a presidential election.

But how are the ballots processed?

“They’re going to take the ballots out of that envelope physically, they will then take that envelope of the person who sent that in, they will be crossed off on our checklist to verify that they have returned the ballot and it has been voted and then the ballot will be run through the ballot machine," explained Henry Heck, Rutland City’s clerk.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the machines are moved to their ward and turned back on to continue counting. Processed ballots are put through the machine. But we won’t know how many votes have been cast for each candidate until the end of next Tuesday when the “ender card” goes through the machine.

“It looks like a ballot, it’s called an ender card. And it’s programmed to tell the machine to stop counting and to start tabulating all votes that have been processed in this machine," said Heck.

All ballots processed early are put in a sealed bag, tagged and stored. Any ballots received by the city on Oct. 26 through next Monday will be brought to the polling places for processing.

Heck says the volunteers are opening ballots and crossing off names, but it is still anonymous.

“It’s not like we’re looking at the envelope and ‘Oh, it’s Tom Smith, let’s see what Tom voted today.’ We don’t have the time to do that," said Heck.

Tensions are high for this election, but Ward One’s clerk says he doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“I think for us it’s just a regular election. Except busier. It’s easier for us by doing the absentees today. It gives us the opportunity to focus on our duties the day of the election," said Cavacas.

Those duties include making sure names are checked off, having people sign attestation forms if they vote at the polls and do not bring their sent ballot with them, assisting with same-day registration and following up with changes made through the DMV.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.