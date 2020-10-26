Advertisement

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas border city of El Paso have been urged to stay home for two weeks as a spike in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals.

El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Earlier Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that part of the city’s civic center will be used as a temporary hospital to care for the ill.

El Paso County health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases Sunday, which accounted for more than 20% of the state’s new cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US to get 9th justice with Dems powerless to block Barrett

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Coal magnate Robert Murray dies; he long fought regulators

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray had applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor.

AP

Vermont’s Brattleboro Retreat to lay off 85 workers

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brattleboro Retreat is laying 85 employees as part of its effort to contain costs at Vermont's largest private psychiatric hospital.

National

Power shut off in California as winds, fire danger increase

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large swaths of California were without power Monday as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A surge of coronavirus hospitalizations is flooding hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

News

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and it’s upcoming next round of grant applications.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures amid the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Even with uncertainty in their future, some high school seniors are still looking ahead to the spring and even beyond.

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The beginning of this school year has been anything but normal for students, but they’re already making plans for what’s next.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.