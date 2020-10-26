High school seniors look ahead to their futures amid the pandemic

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beginning of this school year has been anything but normal for students, but they’re already making plans for what’s next.

Early action and decision deadlines fall on Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 for many schools, so guidance counselors are buckling down for application and admissions season.

"We as a department, we’re thinking about our rising seniors,” said Meghan Sweet, the director of guidance and counseling in South Burlington.

Sweet says they put some extra training into getting ready for school this year.

“Kind of meeting them where they are at and walking them through the next steps,” said Sweet.

Those meetings came in webinars, small groups, screencasting as well as Zoom check-ins.

She says students are most concerned about deciding where they want to go after high school.

Typical school searching methods like campus tours and open houses were stopped because of COVID-19. That left virtual tours and virtual information sessions the main option, but seniors remain optimistic about what is on the horizon.

“It gave me more time to research and learn about the schools I want to apply to," said Emma Shedleur, a senior at South Burlington High School.

She says some of her peers are looking at a gap year as an option.

But as early action and decision deadlines loom, something more than 30% of South Burlington High School students take advantage of, including Shedleur, another hurdle won’t deter them.

“I’m hoping that I’ll still be able to get somewhat of a college experience," said Shedleur. “It’s gonna be a big change in my life, but I’m looking forward to it because it is going to be a positive change.”

And seniors outside South Burlington echo Shedleur’s words.

Down the road at Champlain Valley Union High School, seniors Charlie Harder and Gavin Shaaf have confidence this will only make them and their peers stronger.

“I feel like I’m more prepared and have more skills to deal with it,” said Shaaf.

“To remember that you are not the only one that’s going through this and pretty much everyone in the country is being impacted by the pandemic," said Harder.

Their seniors specifically are worried about making college choices based on limited information or experiences schools were able to provide.

But they say at the lower grade levels, it has been focus that has been tough. Sweet says there is one issue that she has noticed a lot of students dealing with:

“It continues to be how to stay engaged and motivated on those remote days. We feel, I think by and large, the students feel really happy that they are in school two days a week, and there are some students who are really struggling to stay engaged when they are not in the building. So we are working a lot with them on how to support them and how to get them to success," said Sweet.

She says she tries to be as flexible as she can be while still understanding that all students are in unique situations when they are working from home.

Despite the challenges of this year, we’re told it appears a similar number of students still have goals of higher education.

They also say that even though the change has been strange and this isn’t how they wanted to start off senior year. They say they are all ready for that first Nov. 1 deadline.

