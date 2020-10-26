H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, October 24th
Highlights from field hockey quarterfinal wins by Mt. Mansfield and CVU, plus Rice football
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, October 24th
FIELD HOCKEY
D-1 Quarterfinals
#7 Mt. Mansfield 2, #2 Essex 1
#3 CVU 4, #6 Colchester 0
FOOTBALL
Mt. Abraham 49, Milton 16
CVU 35, Mt. Mansfield 20
Rice 12, BFA-Fairfax 7
St. Johnsbury 14, Lyndon 7
Otter Valley 41, Mill River 20
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.