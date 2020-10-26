Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, October 24th

Highlights from field hockey quarterfinal wins by Mt. Mansfield and CVU, plus Rice football
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

FIELD HOCKEY

D-1 Quarterfinals

#7 Mt. Mansfield 2, #2 Essex 1

#3 CVU 4, #6 Colchester 0

FOOTBALL

Mt. Abraham 49, Milton 16

CVU 35, Mt. Mansfield 20

Rice 12, BFA-Fairfax 7

St. Johnsbury 14, Lyndon 7

Otter Valley 41, Mill River 20

