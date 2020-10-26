In-person visits at Woodridge cut visiting time in half

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID-19 cases increase around the state, the Woodridge senior living facility in Berlin remains COVID-free and is offering inside and in-person visits.

The facility has been taking precautions to sanitize all surfaces and keep a close eye on contact tracing for everyone who enters and exits the building, which includes family members of residents.

The Woodridge facility has held in-person visits since June, but they have been completely outside leading up to last month when Gov. Phil Scott announced that nursing home facilities could allow for indoor visitation. But, we’re told by Amanda Cantiello, the director of management at the facility, that families have mixed feelings about these new regulations since there is still zero contact and visiting times have been reduced from 30 minutes to only 15 minutes per visit.

“It’s a little bit of a mixed bag," Cantiello said, "they’re very happy to be able to see their loved ones, they’re grateful to be given that opportunity but saddened that their visits were cut, literally, in half.”

The Woodridge facility says it’s confident it’s taking the steps needed to keep everyone healthy and COVID-free.

