Advertisement

Local Driver Helps Build Business

Colchester native Conner Martell supporting Vermont Sim Racer
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of businesses to rethink their operations this year, including international racing series and local entertainment venues. This Spring, we introduced you Conner Martell, a Colchester native and driver in Redbull Global Rallycross who has been getting his seat time from a simulator after this season was canceled. Martell has moved his top of the line rig from his garage over to Vermont SportsCar in Milton...but that’s not the only place he’s been able to get behind the wheel lately.

Vermont Sim Racer is the brainchild of Mike Garber, the owner of axe throwing and escape room properties who saw the opportunity to expand his offerings and took it. VSR features four simulators on College Street in Burlington, and Garber says the original idea was just to give people another fun thing to do since COVID has created issues for his other businesses.

“It’s a difficult operation to keep profitable during coronavirus because you know you’re putting people in a small room together for an hour to touch everything," Garber said of his escape room, located in the same building as VSR. "We figured, 'you know, you can clean a steering wheel real easily, you’re able to maintain physical distance when you’re doing the sim racing so it sort of seemed to fit in that way nicely.”

Martell got linked up with Garber via instagram, and his idea is to give people interested in motorsports the chance to get behind the wheel without the level of investment normally required.

“You can get so much seat time without having to pay thousands and thousands of dollars just to drive, and you don’t run the risk of wrecking the car," Martell said. "And a lot of the tracks that they have in the game, we race in real life so it’s very realistic. You can work with the car setups, you can learn a lot just from the game without even being in a real car.”

Both Martell and Garber are hoping that the recreational and more serious opportunities the 4-sim setup presents can catch on with the community. For now, VSR is located on college street, but Garber says the plan is to eventually move the simulators to Burly Axe Throwing in the North end.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local Driver Helps Build Business

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, October 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from field hockey quarterfinal wins by Mt. Mansfield and CVU, plus Rice football

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Friday, October 23rd

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
Highlights from wins by South Burlington and Woodstock, plus victories by Windsor and Burlington/South Burlington in H.S. football.

Sports

H.S. playoffs scores for Thursday, October 22nd

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from wins by U-32 field hockey and CVU girls soccer

Latest News

Sports

Plans for UVM hockey & skiing this winter

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Hockey East expected to announce plans soon, a college ski season is still under discussion.

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from the opening day of high school field hockey playoffs

Sports

UVM men’s soccer looks toward spring season

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
Cats will play a six-game, conference only regular season, starting February 26th, with playoffs beginning April 9th.

Sports

H.S. field hockey playoffs begin Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Bellows Falls, Mt. Abraham and Windsor are #1 seeds.

Sports

America East reveals Return to Play plan

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Basketball conference play to being Dec. 19-20; fall sports teams to play in the spring.

Sports

SUNYAC cancels winter sports seasons

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Move impacts men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and indoor track and field at Plattsburgh