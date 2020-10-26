Advertisement

Man charged with pointing gun at drivers on I-89

Cody Fischer
Cody Fischer(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they now know who was responsible for pointing a gun at drivers on Interstate 89 in July and August.

Vermont State Police say Cody Fischer, 25, of Williston, was identified as the man spotted on multiple occasions driving a pickup and pointing a gun at people.

Fischer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

He’s due in court next year.

