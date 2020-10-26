Man charged with pointing gun at drivers on I-89
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they now know who was responsible for pointing a gun at drivers on Interstate 89 in July and August.
Vermont State Police say Cody Fischer, 25, of Williston, was identified as the man spotted on multiple occasions driving a pickup and pointing a gun at people.
Fischer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.
He’s due in court next year.
Related Story:
Police: Man pointing gun at drivers from truck
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.