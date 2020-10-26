Advertisement

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.
With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

That’s what happened to Susan Shannon, the potter extraordinaire behind Su Chi Pottery in Pittsford.

A positive introduction 32 years ago changed her life.

“I was hooked, and there was this quality about it that really didn’t have any words but I knew that I had to go do it,” said Shannon.

It gave her a hobby turned career.

“My family had so much pottery they couldn’t take anymore," Shannon said.

With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.

The namesake is an abbreviated version of her maiden name and an homage to the concept of chi or life force energy.

“I just thought that that was so appropriate because as you can see all of these spirals in my work radiating that flow of energy and the natural progression from the spinning potter’s wheel... from the formlessness of all ball of clay into a finished piece," she said.

“There’s about 75 steps in making pottery. You can break it down in more ways than that, but there’s about 75 steps to perform," she said.

Once shaped, her some-2,000 pieces per year then dry before getting hand-painted, baked, dipped and put in the kiln once more, to create colorful and durable kitchen wares... and add a little chi to every day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Amazing Vermont Calendars

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
A Charlotte photographer is turning a broken heart into some cash with “amazing” Made in Vermont calendars.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Solaflect Energy

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
Always looking at the bright side-- that’s what makes the Solaflect Energy sun tracker different than the average solar panel.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Solaflect Energy

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
Always looking at the bright side-- that’s what makes the Solaflect Energy sun tracker different than the average solar panel.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Julie Y Baker Albright

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
They say life imitates art. For decades, one painter in Essex has been painting creatively... and now, she’s thinking creatively to sell her work!

Latest News

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Julie Y Baker Albright

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
For decades, one painter in Essex has been painting creatively... and now, she’s thinking creatively to sell her work!

Made In Vermont

MiVT: PRIME Shades

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Some businesses in Burlington’s South End are nothing short of spectacular, and that includes one shop making sunglasses themselves.

News

MiVT: PRIME Shades

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
When it comes to durable, customizable sunglasses, University of Vermont and Champlain College grads Jake, Dillon, and Sam have it down to a science.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Shacksbury Cider

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
The Champlain Valley is known in the cider community as a world-class location for apple growing, so it makes sense that there would be so many delicious cider companies local in the area.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Shacksbury Cider

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
There's one cider maker in Vergennes that's got their craft creations down to a science.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: ADI Displays

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
Nestled in the bottom corner of Windsor County, a small-town business, has a big-time outreach.