MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

That’s what happened to Susan Shannon, the potter extraordinaire behind Su Chi Pottery in Pittsford.

A positive introduction 32 years ago changed her life.

“I was hooked, and there was this quality about it that really didn’t have any words but I knew that I had to go do it,” said Shannon.

It gave her a hobby turned career.

“My family had so much pottery they couldn’t take anymore," Shannon said.

With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.

The namesake is an abbreviated version of her maiden name and an homage to the concept of chi or life force energy.

“I just thought that that was so appropriate because as you can see all of these spirals in my work radiating that flow of energy and the natural progression from the spinning potter’s wheel... from the formlessness of all ball of clay into a finished piece," she said.

“There’s about 75 steps in making pottery. You can break it down in more ways than that, but there’s about 75 steps to perform," she said.

Once shaped, her some-2,000 pieces per year then dry before getting hand-painted, baked, dipped and put in the kiln once more, to create colorful and durable kitchen wares... and add a little chi to every day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.