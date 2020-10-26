Advertisement

Moriah Central School student tests positive for COVID-19

By WCAX News Team
Oct. 26, 2020
MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local New York school is closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Moriah Central School District Superintendent William Larrow released information over the weekend.

Larrow says the student went to school last Monday, felt sick and didn’t go to school Tuesday.

He says they expect risk of exposure to be low, but they’ll keep the building closed Monday to clean and assess whether moving to an alternate learning plan is appropriate.

Contact tracing is now underway for people who need to quarantine.

