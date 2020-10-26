MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local New York school is closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Moriah Central School District Superintendent William Larrow released information over the weekend.

Larrow says the student went to school last Monday, felt sick and didn’t go to school Tuesday.

He says they expect risk of exposure to be low, but they’ll keep the building closed Monday to clean and assess whether moving to an alternate learning plan is appropriate.

Contact tracing is now underway for people who need to quarantine.

Click here for more information.

October 25, 2020 Moriah Central School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 Moriah Superintendent William Larrow... Posted by Essex County, NY Public Health on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.