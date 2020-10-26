Muzzleloader hunters prepare for deer season

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 20,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods for New Hampshire’s upcoming muzzleloader deer season.

Muzzleloaders are single barrel, single shot guns that require the bullets, primer and powder to be loaded through a muzzle each time before firing.

Muzzleloader hunters are given 11 days prior to the opening day of the regular firearms season to hunt deer.

That window starts Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 10.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says hunters killed more than 12,300 deer last year, amounting to enough meat for about half a million meals.

