New bridge opens linking New Hampshire, Vermont

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says a new bridge is open across the Connecticut River, linking Lancaster with Guildhall, Vermont.

The new U.S. Route 2 Rogers' Rangers bridge is named for the military unit that fought for the British during the French and Indian Wars in the 1750 and 1760s.

The rangers were led by New Hampshire native Robert Rogers.

The new $10 million bridge replaces a bridge of the same name.

With the new bridge open, the next phase of the project will involve removing the old bridge, which was built in 1950, and the approaches.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)