Advertisement

New Yorkers line up for hours in 2nd day of early voting

Long lines at the polls
Long lines at the polls(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Voters across New York waited in long lines for hours to cast their ballots in the second day of early voting in the presidential election on Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waited in line for 90 minutes to cast her ballot at the Parkchester polling site in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

She called hours-long wait times at many polling locations unacceptable and a form of voter suppression.

The New York City Board of Elections said 93,830 people voted on the first day of early voting Saturday, nearly double the total number for all nine days of early voting for the primaries in June. Statewide, nearly 212,000 votes were cast Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

St. Michael’s College, Health Dept. impose new COVID policies

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
After officials confirmed 26 COVID cases on campus, Saint Michael’s College leaders met on Sunday with the Vermont Health Department to discuss next steps.

News

St. Michael’s College, Health Dept. impose new COVID policies

Updated: 10 minutes ago
After officials confirmed 26 COVID cases on campus, Saint Michael’s College leaders met on Sunday with the Vermont Health Department to discuss next steps.

AP

Vermont participates in woodcock research

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is assisting with research on the migration of the American woodcock along the Eastern Seaboard.

AP

Muzzleloader hunters prepare for deer season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 20,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods for New Hampshire’s upcoming muzzleloader deer season.

AP

NH warns of possible virus exposure at 3 establishments

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire health officials are advising people who went to several establishments across the state to get tested for the coronavirus due to possible exposure.

Latest News

AP

White Mountain National Forest rescinds fire restrictions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions on setting fires in the White Mountain National Forest have been lifted now that the region has gotten more rain.

News

Young hunters learn the rules to hunt deer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Youth Weekend is a classic coming of age event for any young hunter looking to earn their stripe and bag their first Vermont deer.

News

Shelburne hosts Halloween parade with COVID precautions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Halloween events can be scary, but people in Shelburne say they didn’t fear COVID-19 during the town’s annual Halloween parade Sunday.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Crash in Ferrisburgh leaves one dead

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fatal crash in Ferrisburgh