New Yorkers line up for hours in 2nd day of early voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Voters across New York waited in long lines for hours to cast their ballots in the second day of early voting in the presidential election on Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waited in line for 90 minutes to cast her ballot at the Parkchester polling site in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

She called hours-long wait times at many polling locations unacceptable and a form of voter suppression.

The New York City Board of Elections said 93,830 people voted on the first day of early voting Saturday, nearly double the total number for all nine days of early voting for the primaries in June. Statewide, nearly 212,000 votes were cast Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.