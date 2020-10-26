NH warns of possible virus exposure at 3 establishments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials are advising people who went to several establishments across the state to get tested for the coronavirus due to possible exposure.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Concord Casino.

Officials say people who were in the gaming table area during the evening of Oct. 14 may have been exposed.

Another person who went to Paddy’s American Grill in Portsmouth earlier this month has tested positive for the virus.

Health officials are also advising people to get tested if they were at La Vista Italian Cuisine in Lincoln on Oct. 17, 18, 20 and 22.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.