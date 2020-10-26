NY limits hospital, nursing home visits in virus red zones

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is reinstating restrictions on visits to hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other facilities in its coronavirus “red zones” as the state tries to reverse a slow but steady increase in the number of infections.

Most visits are banned as of Sunday, Oct. 25, with some exceptions.

The state had halted most visits at prisons, nursing homes and hospitals in March.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration let hospitals open their doors in June, while prisons resumed visitation in August. The ban was lifted at COVID-free nursing homes in July but many remain closed to visits.

