Restaurants kick off 4th annual Dine Stowe

More than a dozen restaurants in Stowe are thanking local customers for their support with specials as part of the fourth annual Dine Stowe.
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week in Stowe, restaurants are offering specials as a thank you to their local customers for their support. And this year more than ever restaurants have needed that support.

The restaurants are offering specials as part of Dine Stowe, including the Sunset Grille and Tap Room where there’s an $8 burger special.

It’s the fourth year for this event. Business is normally a little slow this time of year, with tourists heading out in the window between foliage and ski seasons. So, these restaurants count on local Vermonters to come out and eat. The specials are designed to bring them in.

This year, it’s been slow all year-round thanks to travel restrictions. Now, more than ever restaurants need local business.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with some restaurant owners about the importance of Dine Stowe this week as we look ahead to an increase in in-person dining heading into the winter months.

“It’s been very tough on the hospitality industry. So you can really see how locals are trying to support the local business,” said Sam von Trapp of von Trapp Brewing Bierhall.

“We’ve only been open for a few weeks now. So it was really great. People are very supportive, but now that things are starting to slow down, it’s nice that we’re able to offer the deal, try one of our sandwiches, some of our soup, we’re able to say to locals and visitors, everybody come in, have a deal, try our food out, see what we’re all about. People seem to be very excited about it,” said Ali Vigneau of Round Hearth Cafe.

“One of my favorites is our loaded tots. And that has a bunch of really delicious ingredients on top, like... cheese from Vermont, which is Vermont cheddar, that’s one of my favorites,” said Rachel Vandenberg of the Stowe Bowl.

Takeout and curbside options are included in Dine Stowe this year. Click here for more information and the full list of participating restaurants.

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and it’s upcoming next round of grant applications.

Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will move to fully remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

