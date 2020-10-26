School board president receives threats after Raider name change

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City School Board recently voted to end using the Raider name and imagery.

Now, board president Alison Notte is receiving threats. The messages include violence and hate speech directed at Notte, who did not vote during the meeting but supports the decision.

One school board commissioner, Brittany Cavacas, says she is unfortunately not surprised someone has taken it to this level. Cavacas voted “no” to changing the name and logo because she wanted more community discussion, but she condemns this behavior.

“I actually condemned it right when we had heard about it, making a statement that it’s never OK. We can voice our opinions and we can be as loud as we want to be, but we cannot bring in the violence. It is never acceptable," said Cavacas.

We reached out to Rutland City Police who are investigating the threats but did not hear back before this story was published.

Related Story:

Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.