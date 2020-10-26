Schools struggle with staffing shortages

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers. As more kids are getting back into the classroom across the state, some school leaders say they may not have enough staff to welcome students back. Parents with students at the Winooski School District, like Amber Barrott, say they hope the school will allow for more days of in-person learning.

“I struggle with remote learning personally," Barrott said, “because there’s not a lot of structure for my high schoolers.”

It’s likely many parents are feeling the same as Barrott, but for the Winooski School District, allowing more classroom time for students isn’t as easy as it sounds. Superintendent Sean McMannon would like to bring more students back to the classroom for more in-person learning days.

“We’re at grades one through four right now that are four days a week," McMannon said, "and we’ll be bringing kindergarten and fifth grade back next week if we can meet our staffing needs.”

But at the moment, he says the district is short the necessary staff to do so.

“We’re, as I said, about eight to ten instructional assistants short," McMannon said, "and that’s across the whole campus, K through twelve.”

Staffers at the Winooski School District, like special educator Kari Rittenburg, say they see the shortages most when people need to call out sick or if they are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

“For example, someone is out with a minor symptom or ailment, and they’re out for a week or more," Rittenburg said, "if that becomes more and more people, for longer amounts of time, that’s going to be hard to cover.”

Representatives from the Winooski School District, like Principal Sara Raabe, say that most of their staffing shortages are in services rather than teaching.

“What ends up happening is our special educators end up subbing for a lack of instructional assistants to cover for them," Raabe said, "and then that sort of ripples out.”

Even though some classes are learning in-person, those days in the classroom could be reduced if districts can not meet staffing levels. The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association is asking for your help to fill some of the gaps and apply at districts across the region.

