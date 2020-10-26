Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will go to remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

Starting Tuesday, Braintree Elementary, Randolph Union High School and RTCC will move to full remote learning.

They will remain remote until the staffers who must quarantine are able to return to work. That could be as early as Thursday.

A statement from the superintendent on the district website did not say why the staff members need to quarantine. Click here to read the statement.

