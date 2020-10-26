Advertisement

Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will go to remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

Starting Tuesday, Braintree Elementary, Randolph Union High School and RTCC will move to full remote learning.

They will remain remote until the staffers who must quarantine are able to return to work. That could be as early as Thursday.

A statement from the superintendent on the district website did not say why the staff members need to quarantine. Click here to read the statement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
With little kids and a pottery studio ready to go, Shannon dove hands-first into her beloved craft and hasn’t looked back since.

AP

$12.3M in NH to help protect families from lead-based paint

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire has received more than $12.3 million to help protect children and families from lead-based paint.

News

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and it’s upcoming next round of grant applications.

News

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and its upcoming next round of grant applications.

Latest News

News

Several Orange Southwest schools go fully remote due to quarantine

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Several schools in the Orange Southwest School District will move to fully remote learning because staff members need to quarantine.

AP

New bridge opens linking New Hampshire, Vermont

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says a new bridge is open across the Connecticut River, linking Lancaster with Guildhall, Vermont.

AP

Vermont’s Brattleboro Retreat to lay off 85 workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brattleboro Retreat is laying off 85 employees as part of its effort to contain costs at Vermont's largest private psychiatric hospital.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures amid the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Even with uncertainty in their future, some high school seniors are still looking ahead to the spring and even beyond.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The beginning of this school year has been anything but normal for students, but they’re already making plans for what’s next.

News

Derby Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
There will be no school on Monday for some elementary students in the Northeast Kingdom after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Derby Elementary School.