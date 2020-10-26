Advertisement

Shelburne hosts Halloween parade with COVID precautions

The local rotary club and town of Shelburne have been working for months to put on a COVID-safe Halloween parade.
The local rotary club and town of Shelburne have been working for months to put on a COVID-safe Halloween parade.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween events can be scary, but people in Shelburne say they didn’t fear COVID-19 during the town’s annual Halloween parade Sunday.

The Charlotte/Shelburne/Hinesburg Rotary Club has been hosting the annual Shelburne Halloween parade for decades. Rotary District Governor Richard Fox says the organization felt like they needed to put on this event for the community, despite the pandemic.

“We’re actually the spearhead behind it," Fox said. "It started out with the town in the early ’70s. We kind of took it over in the mid-'70s and have been running it ever since. We’re trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy for the community, particularly for the youth in our community, because they look forward to this every year.”

With that in mind, the rotary club has been working with the town for months to put on a COVID-safe parade.

"So we discussed amongst ourselves, we discussed with the town, and we determined we could do this safely if we put appropriate precautions in place,” Fox said.

Those precautions included spacing out the sidewalk with spray-painted lines eight feet apart and having local police monitor the event to ensure everyone is wearing a mask and families stay at least six feet apart from others.

Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn says while the families had to follow more rules this year, it’s better than hosting nothing at all.

“You know it’ll be a little bit different this year. We’ll be wearing masks, handing out candy. It’ll be a little different," Krohn said. "But, we just wanted to help celebrate for the community. It’s really important.”

Local families that attended the event, like Sean Fleming’s, say they had a great time and weren’t worried about their safety.

“My crew is wearing masks, I’m wearing a mask, so I have faith in everybody around me and the community here," Fleming said. "I’m glad that Shelburne is taking it seriously.

Other local families, like Michele Palmer and her husband and kids, say they’re overjoyed they could continue their annual tradition.

“The fact that we still have this parade, and still our tradition -- the town did a great job. We’re thrilled,” Palmer said.

