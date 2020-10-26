Spooky spots to visit in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a Halloween of adjustments; the pandemic has forced haunted houses into haunted drive-thrus, and even walking tours will have to take a back seat to safety.

This includes the Queen City Ghostwalk. Normally, it offers historical tours of Burlington through looks and stories of spooky spots around town.

Owner Thea Lewis says they will be back in full force next year, but in the meantime, you can find some interesting history while out on your own.

“One of the things that I can recommend right off the bat is to visit your local cemetery,” Lewis suggested. “People don’t realize when they’re coming up in grade school and high school here in Burlington is that we’ve got some pretty spooky connections.”

You can still check out virtual events this week. Click here to visit the Queen City Ghostwalk website.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Lewis to get some tips for your solo Halloween tour.

