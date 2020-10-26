State gives new recreational sports guidance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has put out new guidance on youth and adult recreational sports to curb COVID-19 cases.

Among the restrictions-- no out of state travel. Only Vermont-based teams can participate.

Any athlete or team leaving the state to play must quarantine before leaving their home. It doesn’t matter whether you went to a quarantine-free county to play.

If you live in a bordering state and are on a Vermont-based team, you’re still allowed to participate if your home county is quarantine-free.

There are also strict limits on spectators for indoor events-- one spectator per family.

And there is a maximum of 75 people allowed at events.

And no spectators at all for adult events, including games.

They’re also discouraging team-based social gatherings or activities like carpooling.

