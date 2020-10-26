State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and its upcoming next round of grant applications.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Monday.

There are 26 fields that are now open for the $22 million, including grocery stores, funeral homes, and essential child care, among others.

Eligible employees had to work between March 13 and May 15 and have hit 68 hours. They also need to make less than $25 an hour, with some exceptions.

Click here for more information.

