Advertisement

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications

State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications
State to hold informational webinar on hazard pay grant applications(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday there will be a webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program and its upcoming next round of grant applications.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Monday.

There are 26 fields that are now open for the $22 million, including grocery stores, funeral homes, and essential child care, among others.

Eligible employees had to work between March 13 and May 15 and have hit 68 hours. They also need to make less than $25 an hour, with some exceptions.

Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

More hazard pay coming for Vermont essential workers

Vermont rolling out $30 ‘Shop Local’ program Tuesday, lawmakers mulling over more hazard pay

Hazard pay on the way for Vermont essential workers

Scott details hazard pay plan for Vt. essential workers

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Vermont’s Brattleboro Retreat to lay off 85 workers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brattleboro Retreat is laying 85 employees as part of its effort to contain costs at Vermont's largest private psychiatric hospital.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures amid the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Even with uncertainty in their future, some high school seniors are still looking ahead to the spring and even beyond.

News

High school seniors look ahead to their futures during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The beginning of this school year has been anything but normal for students, but they’re already making plans for what’s next.

News

Derby Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
There will be no school on Monday for some elementary students in the Northeast Kingdom after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Derby Elementary School.

Latest News

News

Derby Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
There will be no school on Monday for some elementary students in the Northeast Kingdom after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Derby Elementary School.

News

Moriah Central School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Moriah Central School will be closed Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Moriah Central School Student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local New York school is closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Shelburne hosts Halloween parade with COVID precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Halloween events can be scary, but people in Shelburne say they didn’t fear COVID-19 during the town’s annual Halloween parade Sunday.

News

Shelburne hosts Halloween parade with COVID precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Halloween events can be scary, but people in Shelburne say they didn’t fear COVID-19 during the town’s annual Halloween parade Sunday.

AP

New Yorkers line up for hours in 2nd day of early voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters across New York waited in long lines for hours to cast their ballots in the second day of early voting in the presidential election on Sunday.