Strolling of the Heifers suspended

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s “so long” to the Strolling of the Heifers... at least for now.

Since 2002, cows and their handlers have paraded down Main Street in Brattleboro every June to promote the region’s farming industry. However, COVID-19 brought that tradition to an end this summer. The event, which attracts thousands to the area, is the biggest moneymaker for the nonprofit. But with uncertainty surrounding the future, the organization has suspended operations to review the path forward.

“Post COVID-19, are there ways that these type of programs are being recreated around the country and around the world? What is ag and food systems going to look like after COVID-19, for example? Is there a need to focus the attention on those types of issues?” said Strolling of the Heifers interim board chair Roger Allbee.

The organization also hosts the Slow Living Summit which promotes the connection to local food. Officials with the Strolling of the Heifers are reaching out to other nonprofits to explore possible partnerships down the road.

