Tips on home-schooling during the pandemic

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some parents are worried about the pandemic and in-person learning and decided to home-school their kids instead.

Home-schooling increased by 75% this year. And home-schooling experts say parents can develop curriculum based around your child’s interests. Say, if they like motorcycles, you can give them reading assignments about bikes or physics about how they move.

To get the social side of school in the mix, select a family to allow your kids to mingle with or do other outside, socially distant activities.

And home-schooling doesn’t have to be during the day if the kids are old enough to stay alone. That way a parent doesn’t have to leave the workforce to make it happen.

Rebecca Majoya, a home school consultant, told our Darren Perron that parents can also leave their kids assignments to do during the day.

She also recommends getting your child an apprenticeship or a mentor to tag along with on the job to learn skills, say a carpenter where they can learn math or fine arts.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Majoya.

