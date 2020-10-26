Advertisement

US stocks tumble toward worst day in a month amid virus woes

By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

The S&P 500 was 2.3% lower and on track for its worst day in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 826 points, or 2.9%, at 27,508, as of 12:42 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 2%.

Stocks also weakened across much of Europe and Asia. In another sign of caution, Treasury yields were pulling back after touching their highest level since June last week.

Coronavirus counts are spiking in much of the United States and Europe, raising concerns about more damage to the still-weakened economy. The U.S. came very close to setting back-to-back record daily infection rates on Friday and Saturday. In Europe, Spain’s government declared a national state of emergency on Sunday that includes an overnight curfew, while Italy ordered restaurants and bars to close each day by 6 p.m. and shut down gyms, pools and movie theaters.

Hopes are fading, meanwhile, that Washington will be able to deliver more support for the economy anytime soon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke several times last week on a potential deal to send cash to most Americans, restart supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and provide aid to schools, among other things.

But deep partisan difference remains on Capitol Hill, and time is running out for anything to happen before Election Day on Nov. 3. Any compromise reached between House Democrats and the White House would also likely face stiff resistance from Republicans in control of the Senate.

Worries about the diminishing prospect for more stimulus in the short term helped drive the S&P 500 to a 0.5% drop last week, its first weekly loss in the last four.

“While we are seeing nations attempt to stifle the spread of the virus through more localised and tentative restrictions, it seems highly likely that we will eventually see a swathe of nationwide lockdowns if the trajectory cannot be reversed,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London.

“Traders remain torn as they weigh up the potential impending benefits of a U.S. stimulus package and potential vaccine,” he added.

The U.S. economy has recovered a bit since the stay-at-home restrictions that swept the country early this year eased, and economists expect a report on Thursday to show it grew at an annual rate of 30.2% during the summer quarter after shrinking 31.4% during the second quarter.

But momentum has slowed recently after a prior round of supplemental unemployment benefits and other stimulus that Congress approved earlier this year expired.

Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal were logging some of the sharpest losses in morning trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell 10.1%, Marathon Oil dropped 6.9% and United Airlines lost 7.6%.

Energy stocks dropped to the largest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500, falling in concert with oil prices. Nearly 99% of the stocks in the index were lower.

Among the market’s few gainers in early trading were companies that can succeed even in a stay-at-home economy. Zoom Video Communications gained 1.7%.

Amazon fared much better than the broader market, shedding a mere 0.2%, while Apple lost an early gain to fall 0.9%. Expectations are high for them, and analysts say they’ll report strong results for their latest quarter this week. They and other Big Tech stocks have soared through the pandemic on hopes their growth will only continue as work-from-home and other trends that benefit them accelerate.

This upcoming week is the busiest of this quarter’s earnings season, with more than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 index scheduled to report. Besides Amazon and Apple, Ford Motor, General Electric and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are also on the docket.

Across the S&P 500, profit reports for the summer have been mostly better than Wall Street had feared, though they’re still on pace to be more than 16% lower than year-ago levels. Through Friday, 84% of S&P 500 companies reported better results than analysts had forecast, according to FactSet. If that level holds, it would be the best since at least 2008, when FactSet’s records begin.

Meanwhile, the upcoming U.S. elections could mean more short-term uncertainty in the markets and the results could determine the size and timing of any aid from Congress, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

“It’s going to be a little bit volatile in the next week depending on the results, but we’re not expecting weeks of uncertainty,” she said.

In European stock markets, Germany’s DAX lost 3.7%, and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.9%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 1.2%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% and stocks in Shanghai lost 0.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.79% from 0.85% late Friday.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Are you ready for Halloween’s rare blue moon?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
A full Moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years.

National

October 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Some skywatching highlights in October 2020: Not one, but two, full moons.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

AP Explains: Trump pushes questions about Joe Biden’s son

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and STEPHEN BRAUN
Looking to undermine Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing a familiar line of attack: unverified allegations about Biden’s son and his foreign business ties.

Latest News

National

Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend, including 13 that were captured live in a net, the state Department of Agriculture said Monday.

National Politics

LIVE: US to get 9th justice with Dems powerless to block Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National Politics

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said.

National Politics

NYPD officer suspended after blaring 'Trump 2020' on official speaker

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The NYPD announced an officer who is under investigation for using a department speaker for political purposes has been suspended without pay.

National

Stimulus standoff in Washington imperils jobless and small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s possible, if unlikely that a small economic-relief package will be approved in a post-election “lame duck” session of Congress. More likely, a broad rescue measure could be enacted early next year.