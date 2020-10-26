Vermont participates in woodcock research

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is assisting with research on the migration of the American woodcock along the Eastern Seaboard.

The department has joined the Eastern Woodcock Migration Research Cooperative, which it says is an international research collaboration that uses of Global Positioning Systems technology to better understand the bird’s migration ecology.

The department says that on September 18 woodcock were captured and outfitted with GPS units in three areas in Vermont.

