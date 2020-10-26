Vermont’s Brattleboro Retreat to lay off 85 workers
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Brattleboro Retreat is laying 85 employees as part of its effort to contain costs at Vermont’s largest private psychiatric hospital.
The job cuts are the equivalent of about 15% of the retreat’s workforce.
They come on top of more than 100 jobs lost by attrition since the spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility is also eliminating a number of programs.
The Retreat currently employs 550 people.
Retreat President Louis Josephson says the retreat’s financial problems pre-date the pandemic, but admissions at the psychiatric hospital have dropped 30% since the pandemic hit.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)