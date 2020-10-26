Vt. organization helps small businesses with 401(k) plans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont organization is helping small businesses by helping them launch 401(k) plans for employees.

The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association says it is rolling out multiple employer 401(k) retirement plans for its members.

The organization partnered up with the Alliance of State Retail Associations to offer the plans in 10 states, including Vermont and New Hampshire.

According to the VRGA, there are more than 95,000 employees in Vermont who work in retail.

