White Mountain National Forest rescinds fire restrictions

CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Restrictions on setting fires in the White Mountain National Forest have been lifted now that the region has gotten more rain.

Forest officials enacted rules Sept. 25 that allowed fires only in metal fire rings, pits or pole mounted grills provided by the U.S. Fire Service in designated campgrounds or picnic areas.

The restrictions were put in place after an extended period of dry, warm weather and several fire incidents in the forest.

The restrictions were rescinded late this week.

