Advertisement

Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

Students I spoke with welcome the news but say the cost of higher ed is high enough.

UVM administrators hope that keeping costs steady next year will help grow enrollment in a period where many students are thinking twice about higher ed.

The tuition freeze is aimed at keeping UVM more affordable amid the pandemic which has taken a heavy financial toll on families across the country.

“We need to stay focused on the future, and that future lies in the hands of our young people, our students,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said.

Under Garimella’s plan, in-state tuition would stay steady at $16,000 while out-of-state students would again pay $41,000.

Garimella is also pitching a freeze for room and board, the cost of which has risen 3% annually over the last eight years. UVM says it would be the first time those costs did not rise in over three decades.

To bolster revenue, UVM is also launching a new fundraising initiative, student opportunity access and recruitment, and they’re launching a new scholarship for underrepresented students.

Students we spoke with welcome the news.

“It’s already a lot of money going to school. That stuff is all over the news. It’s good that they’re freezing it and that it isn’t going up,” said Eamonn Mclean, a freshman.

“I feel like my constituents as well as the upperclassmen will be very appreciative of that, especially considering the pandemic we’re in,” said John Connors, a freshman.

The freeze in tuition and room and board is expected to leave UVM with an $8 million budget shortfall. Some of that is being offset by pay cuts; most staff members have taken 5% reductions and senior leaders have given up a month of their salary.

But more cuts are likely. Garimella says one path forward could include making hard choices with funding academic programs.

“I do think that we need to continue to look at our academic offerings and see how the structural budget realities can be addressed,” he said.

In response to Garimella’s announcement, UVM’s faculty union says the real question will be how to fill the budget gap. They hope Garimella will make the same commitment as last year, that the initiative won’t be built on the backs of its employees.

These changes aren’t final. The UVM board of trustees has to give this decision the seal of approval in the spring. If approved, the changes would take effect next fall.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Su Chi Pottery

Updated: moments ago
Sometimes, all it takes is a sensory experience to make a lasting impression.

News

Clinton County sees high number of early voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New Yorkers get to vote early for president for the first time ever, and long waits have been reported across the state.

News

A look at early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
How does early ballot processing work?

News

Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

Updated: 24 minutes ago
UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

News

Tips on home-schooling during the pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Some parents are worried about the pandemic and in-person learning and decided to home-school their kids instead. Our Darren Perron got some tips from an expert.

Latest News

News

Schools struggle with staffing shortages

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

Early ballot processing in Rutland

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Election day is just over one week away, but tens of millions of Americans have already voted and towns and cities have already begun to process ballots.

News

School Staffing Shortages

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Some school districts are stretched thin for help, and many in the Champlain Valley region have open positions for staff and teachers.

News

St. Michael’s College looks to contain growing COVID cluster

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A COVID-19 cluster on a Vermont college campus is growing.

News

State gives new recreational sports guidance

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont has put out new guidance on youth and adult recreational sports to curb COVID-19 cases.

News

In-person visits at Woodridge cut visiting time in half

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
As COVID cases increase around the state, the Woodridge senior living facility in Berlin remains COVID-free and is offering inside and in-person visits.