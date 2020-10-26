Why UVM’s president wants to freeze tuition, room and board

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM’s president is recommending a tuition and room and board freeze for next fall. This is the second year in a row the president has recommended a freeze.

Students I spoke with welcome the news but say the cost of higher ed is high enough.

UVM administrators hope that keeping costs steady next year will help grow enrollment in a period where many students are thinking twice about higher ed.

The tuition freeze is aimed at keeping UVM more affordable amid the pandemic which has taken a heavy financial toll on families across the country.

“We need to stay focused on the future, and that future lies in the hands of our young people, our students,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said.

Under Garimella’s plan, in-state tuition would stay steady at $16,000 while out-of-state students would again pay $41,000.

Garimella is also pitching a freeze for room and board, the cost of which has risen 3% annually over the last eight years. UVM says it would be the first time those costs did not rise in over three decades.

To bolster revenue, UVM is also launching a new fundraising initiative, student opportunity access and recruitment, and they’re launching a new scholarship for underrepresented students.

Students we spoke with welcome the news.

“It’s already a lot of money going to school. That stuff is all over the news. It’s good that they’re freezing it and that it isn’t going up,” said Eamonn Mclean, a freshman.

“I feel like my constituents as well as the upperclassmen will be very appreciative of that, especially considering the pandemic we’re in,” said John Connors, a freshman.

The freeze in tuition and room and board is expected to leave UVM with an $8 million budget shortfall. Some of that is being offset by pay cuts; most staff members have taken 5% reductions and senior leaders have given up a month of their salary.

But more cuts are likely. Garimella says one path forward could include making hard choices with funding academic programs.

“I do think that we need to continue to look at our academic offerings and see how the structural budget realities can be addressed,” he said.

In response to Garimella’s announcement, UVM’s faculty union says the real question will be how to fill the budget gap. They hope Garimella will make the same commitment as last year, that the initiative won’t be built on the backs of its employees.

These changes aren’t final. The UVM board of trustees has to give this decision the seal of approval in the spring. If approved, the changes would take effect next fall.

