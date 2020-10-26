Young hunters learn the rules to hunt deer

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Youth Weekend is a classic coming of age event for any young hunter looking to earn their stripe and bag their first Vermont deer.

This year is looking a bit different according to weigh stations, where hunters go to check-in their big game.

Due to new regulations regarding the 2020 Archery Season, young hunters now have to share the woods with adult hunters.

One local weigh station in the Mallet’s Bay area say they’ve seen the same number of adult hunters as young hunters.

“We have seen an uptick, a lot of it, honestly too is, just the crossbow restrictions changing,” Peter Casselman said. “We’ve seen a lot of crossbow hunters of all ages and I think that’s drawn more people in as well.”

Weigh stations say they’ve seen fewer youth hunters this weekend, and are unsure if that’s due to changes in hunting restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.