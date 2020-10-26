BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of us woke up to some snow on the ground this morning! And it became a gray, showery day for all of us!

Showers will linger overnight tonight, and we could see a few more mountain snow showers.

Tuesday will be quieter, but there could still be a few rain and snow showers, mainly just over the Adirondacks.

Wednesday will be a nicer day with a more sunshine and temperatures back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Then we are keeping our eyes on a storm system that will be moving by just to our south on Thursday into Friday. This storm system will be combining with lots of moisture from what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, and that will bring some wet weather to our neck of the woods, especially in our southern counties. A push of cold air from the north may change that rain to snow on Thursday night into early Friday. There could be some accumulation, mainly in our southern counties.

That all will move out in time for the weekend, so Halloween will be sunny and dry, but it will be chilly! Can you believe Sunday will be the first day of November? It will be a bit milder on Sunday but it will be breezy.

