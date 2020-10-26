Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy last Monday of October, everyone! Today, along with much of the rest of the week, will feature a variety of weather, including some wintry weather.

A warm front will be moving through from SW to NE today with on-and-off rain. But it will be starting with some snow just before and after daybreak. The snow won’t amount to much, though. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today, and stay that way for the rest of this last week of October.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Tuesday, but there is still the chance for a few passing rain/mountain snow showers.

Wednesday will be a nicer day with a good deal of sunshine and near normal temperatures.

A potent storm system will be moving from W to E just to our south on Thursday into Friday. This storm system will be combining with lots of rain from what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta to bring some wet weather to our neck of the woods, especially in our southern counties. A push of cold air from the north may change that rain to snow on Thursday night into early Friday. There could be some accumulation, mainly in our southern counties. We will be keeping a close watch on the progress of that system.

Then we’ll clear out for the weekend. So, Halloween is looking bright & sunny, although still on the cool side.

It will be a little warmer on Sunday for the first day of November, but also breezy out of the south.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of that late-week storm system, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on what you can expect from it. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

