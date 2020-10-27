Advertisement

Coronavirus hangs over NH House race between Pappas, Mowers

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican challenger Matt Mowers may have wanted to spend the campaign talking about health care, taxes and immigration. But like so many races this year, the coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s response to it has dominated their discussions.

Pappas has been a harsh critic of Trump, accusing him of disregarding the science, politicizing mask-wearing, and falling short on testing. Mowers, a political newcomer endorsed by Trump, said he has taken the virus seriously from the beginning. But in two debates, he didn’t criticize Trump and praised the administration’s decision to restrict travel from China early on.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

