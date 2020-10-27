Deadline approaching for absentee ballot requests in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers streamed into early voting locations for the fourth straight day Tuesday, also the last day to request an absentee ballot.

State election officials said over 710,000 New Yorkers had voted at in-person polling stations Saturday through Monday, including nearly 400,000 in New York City.

Among the people braving another day of long lines for early voting was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined the end of a half-mile-long queue at his Brooklyn polling location in the early afternoon.

For voters who would rather not cast their ballot in person, Tuesday was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot online, by email, by fax or mail.

