Advertisement

Hamilton the pig helps department teach fire safety virtually

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Colder weather and the winter season have firefighters preparing to battle more flames and try to do more education.

“These are the months where we are seeing our structure fires or our chimney fires," said Michael Desrochers, the executive director of the Division of Fire Safety.

Fire companies all over Vermont are gearing up for the winter months.

“Winter months here in Vermont expose people to more hazards," he said.

Last year alone, with 70% of fire companies reporting, there were 300 reported structure fires caused by heating appliances.

But there are ways to avoid them.

Officials say chimneys should be swept once a year professionally and fireplaces should have a protective barrier for flying embers.

They say it is also crucial carbon monoxide detectors are functioning as well as smoke detectors should be checked and have fresh batteries.

Outdoors, all vents and appliances should be clear of snow and ice.

But there are things homeowners can do to ensure that if there is an accident, it can be handled quickly and safely.

“Maintain their parking and driving areas so apparatus can certainly approach the structure. Have either your business or home identified with your 9-1-1 address, so they don’t have to spend time locating your property," said Desrochers.

Desrochers says that all heating appliances should be inspected and maintained professionally before you begin to use them this year.

The South Hero Fire Department typically does educational community outreach all year long, but with COVID-19, they took it virtual.

And they approached it with a twist, using a pig puppet.

“The response has been really good. We are supported by the community in a great way. We feel that, we see that,” said Al Getler, a volunteer at the South Hero Volunteer Fire Company.

Getler and his sidekick Hamilton jumped off the road and onto internet to spread the word on fire safety.

Getler says the response has gotten a real squeal.

“I think I got involved because I wanted the kids to sort of get it, as well as the adults who like to do kid things. Yeah I think its really important that these videos are out there showing people that your fire department is active and educating people in the community," said Getler.

For fire prevention week alone, they put out seven videos dedicated to education on smoke alarms, to fire response to escape plans.

And it isn’t just a comedy show. Hamilton makes sure not to hog the airwaves so tips on fire prevention and safety can take the front seat. And Getler says as long as the response is positive, Hamilton will continue to educate.

Getler says he is hoping Hamilton will play a role in recruitment as well as a fun way to attract more people to the company.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate deadly crash in a crosswalk

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are still trying to figure out what led to a deadly crash involving a woman walking in a Waitsfield crosswalk.

News

Weeks-long bridge construction gets underway in the Champlain Islands Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
US-2 at the Alburgh-North Hero town line will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic.

News

Traffic alert in the islands

Updated: 1 hour ago
US-2 at the Alburgh-North Hero town line will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic.

News

Fire safety tips as winter gets closer

Updated: 1 hour ago
WCAX talks with fire officials about safety this time of year

Latest News

News

Hamilton the pig helps local fire company teach fire safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
Colder weather and and the winter season has firefighter preparing to battle more flames -- and try to do more education.

News

Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

News

SUNY Plattsburgh won’t hold in-person winter graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
SUNY Plattsburgh will not be holding an in-person commencement ceremony this December.

News

SUNY Plattsburgh won’t hold in-person winter graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNY Plattsburgh will not be holding an in-person commencement ceremony this December.

News

St. Michael’s College looks to contain growing COVID cluster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A COVID-19 cluster on a Vermont college campus is growing. Three more cases were reported Monday at St. Michael's College and dozens of people are now in quarantine. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with school officials and students.

News

St. Michael’s College looks to contain growing COVID cluster

Updated: 2 hours ago
A COVID-19 cluster on a Vermont college campus is growing. Three more cases were reported Monday at St. Michael's College and dozens of people are now in quarantine.