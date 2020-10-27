Hamilton the pig helps department teach fire safety virtually

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Colder weather and the winter season have firefighters preparing to battle more flames and try to do more education.

“These are the months where we are seeing our structure fires or our chimney fires," said Michael Desrochers, the executive director of the Division of Fire Safety.

Fire companies all over Vermont are gearing up for the winter months.

“Winter months here in Vermont expose people to more hazards," he said.

Last year alone, with 70% of fire companies reporting, there were 300 reported structure fires caused by heating appliances.

But there are ways to avoid them.

Officials say chimneys should be swept once a year professionally and fireplaces should have a protective barrier for flying embers.

They say it is also crucial carbon monoxide detectors are functioning as well as smoke detectors should be checked and have fresh batteries.

Outdoors, all vents and appliances should be clear of snow and ice.

But there are things homeowners can do to ensure that if there is an accident, it can be handled quickly and safely.

“Maintain their parking and driving areas so apparatus can certainly approach the structure. Have either your business or home identified with your 9-1-1 address, so they don’t have to spend time locating your property," said Desrochers.

Desrochers says that all heating appliances should be inspected and maintained professionally before you begin to use them this year.

The South Hero Fire Department typically does educational community outreach all year long, but with COVID-19, they took it virtual.

And they approached it with a twist, using a pig puppet.

“The response has been really good. We are supported by the community in a great way. We feel that, we see that,” said Al Getler, a volunteer at the South Hero Volunteer Fire Company.

Getler and his sidekick Hamilton jumped off the road and onto internet to spread the word on fire safety.

Getler says the response has gotten a real squeal.

“I think I got involved because I wanted the kids to sort of get it, as well as the adults who like to do kid things. Yeah I think its really important that these videos are out there showing people that your fire department is active and educating people in the community," said Getler.

For fire prevention week alone, they put out seven videos dedicated to education on smoke alarms, to fire response to escape plans.

And it isn’t just a comedy show. Hamilton makes sure not to hog the airwaves so tips on fire prevention and safety can take the front seat. And Getler says as long as the response is positive, Hamilton will continue to educate.

Getler says he is hoping Hamilton will play a role in recruitment as well as a fun way to attract more people to the company.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.