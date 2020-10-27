How Vermont schools are adapting to new COVID health guidelines

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has updated its health guidance for schools again. This time, for the winter months.

There is a fairly lengthy list for schools to digest. Some simplify existing protocols but others make some principals nervous because they tell me what they are doing now is working.

“Really only two changes have impacted us,” said Kerry Coarse, the principal of the Rutland Intermediate School.

Students in grades 3-6 attend Rutland Intermediate School.

Pre-K through fifth-grade students have been allowed to be at a minimum of 3 feet from one another. With the new guidance going into effect Nov. 16, that extends to sixth graders.

Kerry Coarse: We are all three feet apart now.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: Does that make life so much easier?

Kerry Coarse: So much simpler, hallways, everything can just be three feet.

Another big change is asking families if they have visited counties not eligible for quarantine-free travel. Coarse says sometimes it’s hard to admit to traveling.

“There just needs to be the understanding that it doesn’t matter what you did there really, we’re working together as a community and it’s important that we keep each other safe. So that has probably had the biggest impact,” Coarse said.

Melissa Connor, the director at Stafford Technical Center, also says the travel question is the biggest change for them.

“We hadn’t been asking if students and staff had traveled outside the state and we are now asking them as part of our daily screening. And so that’s a new thing for us,” Connor said.

Stafford teams up with 11 local schools that bus their students to the tech center. New busing criteria calls for four windows to remain open at all times.

Connor also says the maintenance department has been keeping up with any HVAC system requirements, like cleaning and testing to make sure ventilation is maximized.

“I think we’re in really good shape,” Connor said.

Field trips are also allowed in the new guidance, which Coarse says the school is open to if it fits the curriculum and can be done safely. But she’s not ready to make a ton of changes all at once.

“Things are working for us,” she said. “We’ve been fortunate and just really hesitant to think about changing things. They’re working.”

The superintendent for the Rutland City Public Schools tells me they have their COVID meetings on Thursdays. Since the new guidance came out on Friday, they have not yet all come together to discuss it but they will be talking later this week.

