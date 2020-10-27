Advertisement

How you can participate in COVID vaccine trial

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in our region can take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The UVM Medical Center and the Vaccine Testing Center at the UVM’s Larner College of Medicine were selected for a Phase 3 trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The study will track the safety and effectiveness of an investigational vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

About 30,000 people in the U.S. will take part in the study, including at least 250 people locally.

“The UVM Health Network is proud to highlight the value of an academic medical center in our region that can help contribute to the global effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. John Brumsted, the president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be part of a solution that will improve people’s lives here at home and around the world.”

The trial will require at least 250 volunteers from Vermont, Northern New York and New Hampshire. Those who may be eligible to take part in the study include people who:

  • Are 18 years of age or older; with a special emphasis on individuals over 65 years of age;
  • Are in good or stable health (you may have an underlying medical condition and still take part, if your condition is stable);
  • Have an increased risk of getting COVID-19 clinical (symptomatic) illness; and
  • Do not have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Participants will be randomly assigned to receive either two injections of the investigational vaccine or a placebo. The study will last approximately two years. Participants will be compensated for their time.

Click here to learn more about participating in the trial or call 802-847-7339.

