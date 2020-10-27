Lamoille River treated for sea lamprey control

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services says the Lamoille River was being treated on Tuesday with a pesticide to control sea lamprey that prey on native trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon and other species in Lake Champlain.

Controlling sea lamprey in the lake is a cooperative effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Officials say cooperative staff were treating the Lamoille River with a chemical designed to target lamprey larvae. The Winooski, Missisquoi and LaPlatte Rivers were also being treated this fall.

Officials recommend that the treated water not be used for drinking, swimming, fishing, irrigation, or livestock watering while water-use advisories are in effect.

