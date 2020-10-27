Many NH voters relying on absentee ballots amid pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As Election Day approaches, many New Hampshire voters have taken advantage of the state’s absentee ballot law, which was expanded to allow for concerns about the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, more than 225,000 absentee ballots were requested statewide. Of that, over 181,575 ballots have been returned.

In the November 2016 general election, state election officials counted 75,305 absentee ballots.

Anyone concerned about the coronavirus can vote by absentee ballot, either by mail or by dropping off completed ballots with election officials on or before Nov. 3.

New Hampshire had a late state primary, in September, so voters have some experience with the safety measures at the polls and their voting options.

