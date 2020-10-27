Moran plant teardown to take winter hiatus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews busy dismantling the Moran Plant on the Burlington waterfront will take a winter break before wrappingup work next fall.

The city broke ground in August on the long-awaited $6.5 million deconstruction. City leaders call it a “Fearless Relook at Moran Electric,” or FRAME. For the next year workers will strip the bricks and walls away, fill in the basement, and shore up the building for future public space. The project is paid for with a combination of TIF funds, federal grants, and an environmental settlement with Burlington Electric. At the end of 2021, the city has to figure out what goes in next and how to pay for it.

“It goes through October of next year. We have about a four-month shut down because at that point it’s mainly some fine-tuning to the site -- gravel wise and painting of the steel that remains,” said Allen Haggert the project superintendent with DEW Construction.

We’re told the project has something in common with the Golden Gate Bridge -- it will have the same paint used on it.

